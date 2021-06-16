Falkirk mental health charity celebrates 40 years of service

Covid restrictions have forced the charity to adapt its birthday plans and replace its party idea with a variety of activities to mark the occasion.

A small gathering of four guests with significant long-term links to FDAMH will take place today as Joyce’s Room is launched in honour of founder, Joyce Cottle.

She originally set up a lunch club in 1981 after identifying a need for a safe space to support people in the area.

Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health staff and volunteers are celebrating the organisation's 40th birthday. Morag Fullard, operations manager; Ian Dickson, CEO; Bernadette Gillan, admin assistant; Michele Reap, social work manager; Janet Crawford, group worker; and June Harkin, marketing officer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

She then rallied community leaders together and FDAMH was born.

Great value was attached to conversation and companionship – principles the charity continues to stand by four decades later.

Joyce’s Room will be officially opened by Dennis Canavan, former Labour MP and FDAMH patron. The organisation will also draw its birthday raffle during the get-together.

The FDAMH team will be out and about in the Falkirk area throughout the day, clocking up steps to raise awareness of and vital funds for the charity with their own 40 For FDAMH fundraising challenge.

FDAMH Birthday Brew and Blether Bags are being distributed to organisations in the community, including food banks, Sparta Gym, The Scott Martin Foundation and churches who were involved in its beginnings.

The bags have been prepared for two people and include tea, coffee, a sweet treat and a conversation starter.

The 40 For FDAMH fundraising challenge will be ongoing throughout the year. Anyone who wishes to take part to help the group hit its £40,000 target can email [email protected] or call 01324 671 600.

