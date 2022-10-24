The famous sculptures were lit up green to mark the fifth International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.

Only around 3000 people worldwide are known to be affected by the syndrome, which is caused by a deletion or variation in chromosome 22. This minor change can have a devastating health impact on those affected. Symptoms vary, but they often cause a wide range of medical, intellectual and behavioural challenges, delayed or absent speech, epilepsy, low muscle tone and motor delays. Children with PMS are rarely ever able to live independently into adulthood.

It's estimated that one per cent of people autism have PMS, but many go undiagnosed. There is no cure but improvements can be made through treatment of associated medical conditions, aggressive speech, occupational and physical therapy, and intense education programming.

Kelpies turn green for International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day and members of the local branch PMSF branch come along to see them

Nikki Connolly, Scottish regional representative for the PMS Foundation, said: “I was delighted that so many of our Scottish families and supporters attended the #shinegreen awareness event at The Kelpies.