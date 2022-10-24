Kelpies shine green to raise awareness of rare genetic disorder Phelan-McDermid syndrome
Families of children with a rare genetic condition gathered at The Kelpies on Saturday night to bring the disorder to the attention of the wider community.
The famous sculptures were lit up green to mark the fifth International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Only around 3000 people worldwide are known to be affected by the syndrome, which is caused by a deletion or variation in chromosome 22. This minor change can have a devastating health impact on those affected. Symptoms vary, but they often cause a wide range of medical, intellectual and behavioural challenges, delayed or absent speech, epilepsy, low muscle tone and motor delays. Children with PMS are rarely ever able to live independently into adulthood.
It's estimated that one per cent of people autism have PMS, but many go undiagnosed. There is no cure but improvements can be made through treatment of associated medical conditions, aggressive speech, occupational and physical therapy, and intense education programming.
Nikki Connolly, Scottish regional representative for the PMS Foundation, said: “I was delighted that so many of our Scottish families and supporters attended the #shinegreen awareness event at The Kelpies.
"Raising awareness is key to improving support services, research, drug development, and policymaking related to the syndrome. These factors improve outcomes and quality of life for individuals and families living with PMS. “As PMS is such a rare condition and affected Scottish families often live far apart, it was lovely to meet up again with familiar faces and meet for the first time those who have been recently diagnosed, welcoming them into the support group."