Jaymee-Leigh is a cut above with her donation to the Little Princess Trust

Jaymee-Leigh McGuckin before her haircut to help others. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A Falkirk youngster has helped others after having her hair cut in aid of charity.

Jaymee-Leigh McGuckin, 11, had around 12” of her long locks cut off earlier this summer to donate them to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

To donate her hair to the charity was a very generous act and a great achievement for Jaymee-Leigh who had only ever had her hair cut twice before.

Jaymee-Leigh had around 12" of her hair cut off in aid of the Princess Trust at Studio Glow in Bonnybridge. She is pictured with stylist Julie Guthrie.

Her third haircut has provided the charity with the ability to create a wig for another young person who is going through a difficult time.

Jaymee-Leigh went to Studio Glow in Bonnybridge for the special hair cut, where stylist Julie Guthrie was delighted to be able to help her achieve her charitable goal.