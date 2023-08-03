In pictures: Falkirk Emergency Services Day 2023
The event in the heart of the town was organised by Falkirk Delivers and brought together the three 999 services – police, fire and ambulance, along with a host of partner organisations.
Youngsters also had the opportunity meet some favourite cartoon characters from PAW Patrol as well as get face painting.
One of the most popular attractions was the police horses, Lanark and Elgin, who were happy to meet the children.
Youngsters also queued to see inside fire appliances, ambulances and police vehicles with firefighters, paramedics and officers, spending time showing them around.
This year there was a special "quiet hour" where no sirens were used to create a more comfortable environment for those who may be sensitive to loud sounds.