In pictures: Falkirk Emergency Services Day 2023

Crowds of youngsters and their parents flocked to Falkirk town centre for the popular Emergency Services Day.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:16 BST

The event in the heart of the town was organised by Falkirk Delivers and brought together the three 999 services – police, fire and ambulance, along with a host of partner organisations.

Youngsters also had the opportunity meet some favourite cartoon characters from PAW Patrol as well as get face painting.

One of the most popular attractions was the police horses, Lanark and Elgin, who were happy to meet the children.

Youngsters also queued to see inside fire appliances, ambulances and police vehicles with firefighters, paramedics and officers, spending time showing them around.

This year there was a special "quiet hour" where no sirens were used to create a more comfortable environment for those who may be sensitive to loud sounds.

Liam Easson, 2, from Bonnbyridge meets Marshall from PAW Patrol - and they're both wearing their firefighter uniforms.

Liam Easson, 2, from Bonnbybridge meets Marshall from PAW Patrol - and they're both wearing their firefighter uniforms. Photo: Michael Gillen

Logan Baird, 3, dressed up as Chase from PAW Patrol with Paul Harvey, SFRS watch commander for Falkirk and West Lothian.

Logan Baird, 3, dressed up as Chase from PAW Patrol with Paul Harvey, SFRS watch commander for Falkirk and West Lothian. Photo: Michael Gillen

Two young fans meet Marshall from PAW Patrol.

Two young fans meet Marshall from PAW Patrol. Photo: Michael Gillen

Marshall from PAW Patrol meets his young fans.

Marshall from PAW Patrol meets his young fans. Photo: Michael Gillen

