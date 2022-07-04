Author Ryan's 'homecoming' event in Falkirk Library

Ryan O’Connor will be discussing his surreal and darkly humorous masterpiece from 6.30pm at the Hope Street library on Thursday, August 18.

He said: "This will be the launch of The Voids paperback at Falkirk Library and will be quite an evening for me – it’s something of an official homecoming for myself and The Voids.”

The Voids author Ryan O'Connor

Born in Falkirk, Ryan attended St Andrews Primary School and Hallglen Primary School, before moving up to Falkirk High School.

His debut novel may have him earmarked as the new “overnight sensation” of the Scottish literary scene but his journey to success has been decades in the making.

Ryan, who now lives in Glasgow with his partner and two children, has signed a two-book deal with Scribe and says another novel is already well on the way.