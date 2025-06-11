Here's what you need to know about this weekend's outdoor cinema events at Falkirk's Callendar House

Outdoor cinema returns to Falkirk’s historic Callendar House this weekend.

The mansion house will be the backdrop for three days of movie magic on the lawn at the back of the property from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15.

Run by Adventure Cinemas, it promises to be a great weekend of film for all ages with something on the bill to suit everyone’s tastes.

What’s screening at Callendar House?

Adventure Cinema are bringing a weekend of outdoor film to Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

The three days of film kicks off with a Wicked Sing-A-Long on the Friday night at 7.30pm. Watch the dazzling cinematic adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, offering a fresh perspective on the Land of Oz. And you can also sing-a-long to the catchy soundtrack with the stars on the huge open-air screen.

Saturday’s an event not to be missed by fans of the band Queen. Not only will there be a screening of one of the band’s concerts, but the hit film Bohemian Rhapsody – a biographical film on the life of Freddie Mercury – will be shown where you can sing-a-long to the band’s greatest hits.

There will also be an 80s disco, street food and bar to keep everyone entertained. And don’t forget to wear your 80s fashions.

During the day on Sunday it’s a family affair with some fun for the kids.

There’s a double bill of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler animations at 11am with screenings of The Gruffalo’s Child and Zog.

While at 3pm, Disney’s Moana 2 will be on the big screen.

In the evening, it’s a chance to enjoy a classic when Grease will be the word. The Grease Sing-A-Long will be shown at 7.30pm.

What time are the film screenings?

The timings for each of the screenings are as below.

Friday, June 13: Wicked Sing-A-Long (PG) – Gates 6pm, Show 7.30pm

Saturday, June 14: Queen Outdoor Cinema Spectacular (12) – Gates 5pm, Show 6.30pm

Sunday, June 15: The Gruffalo’s Child/Zog (U) – Gates 10am, Show 11am

Sunday, June 15: Moana 2 (U) – Gates 1.30pm, Show 3pm

Sunday, June 15: Grease Sing-A-Long (PG) – Gates 6pm, Show 7.30pm

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for all screenings must be booked in advance. Tickets are available from the Adventure Cinema website athttps://www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/callendar-house

Ticket prices vary depending on the screening with standard and premium tickets available. Children’s tickets are available for under 12s at the standard rate, but all premium tickets are the same price. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Under 2s are free (Under 1s free for Julia Donaldson screenings but require a ticket).

There’s also the option to add on extras with your ticket including snack treat bags, programmes and blankets.

There is some limited availability for some of this weekend’s screenings including the Wicked Sing-A-Long, the Queen Outdoor Cinema Spectacular and the Grease Sing-A-Long.

What else do I need to know?

Viewers are welcome to bring their own picnic and snacks, but there should be no glass brought to the site. No barbecues are allowed.

Alcohol must be purchased on-site only from the bar.

Hot food and snacks will also be available to buy. It is recommended to bring cash as not all vendors will take card payments.

No dogs are allowed, except assistance or guide dogs.

The event will still go ahead in wet weather.

Seating is not provided unless you have bought premium tickets. Standard ticket holders must bring their own blanket or camping chairs. No tents or gazebos are allowed.

Where can I park?

There’s no designated car park for the event. Nearby public car parks available on a first come, first serve basis are Estate Avenue Car Park, Callendar House Car Park and Callendar Business Park. Drivers are asked not to park in residential areas. It is strongly recommended that people use public transport, taxi or travel on foot to the event if possible.

Accessibility

The event is held on flat ground with short grass, reachable via a wheelchair accessible path. There will be accessible toilet facilities on-site. Please speak to the event stewards if you require any assistance.