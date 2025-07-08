Here's how you can help Polmont Community Hub bloom and benefit everyone

Volunteers are hoping to transform an outdoor space for the benefit of the whole community .. . and they are in the running for a £30,000 grant to carry out the work.

Polmont Community Hub is one of four UK projects shortlisted for the cash and now they are asking local residents to cast their vote to help them secure the funding.

The volunteers have big plans to transform a green space into a sustainable, inclusive hub for gardening, outdoor learning, and food-growing projects.

Run entirely by unpaid volunteers, the hub – in what was Greenpark Centre – has already become a lifeline for the community, serving hundreds of local residents each week.

Volunteers at Polmont Community Hub, left to right, Claire Hartley, Michael Stuart, June McDavid, Elliot Minto and Kenny Alexander. Pic: Contributed

Now organisers want to expand that reach even further by investing in outdoor spaces and infrastructure that support community resilience, education, and sustainability.

Kenny Alexander, the hub’s volunteer sustainability manager, said: “Our vision is rooted in the idea of people looking after each other and the planet. Whether it’s growing food, offering a space to connect, or creating a place where people can learn new skills, we’re focused on building something long-lasting and meaningful.

"This is about future-proofing our community.”

The funding would support groundwork and growing space development across two acres of open land behind the hub. Volunteers have already set up composting facilities and are working with local volunteers to plan social gardens, outdoor classrooms and seasonal events like turnip carving at Halloween.

Michael Stuart volunteering at Polmont. Pic: Contributed

The Community Bloom Fund was launched by off grid energy distributor Certas Energy to support impactful grassroots projects across the UK. Winners will be decided through the public vote.

Richard Billington, managing director of Energy Solutions at Certas Energy, said: “The team at Polmont Community Hub stood out for their passion, determination, and commitment to sustainability. The way they’re combining climate action with community wellbeing is genuinely inspiring. This kind of project shows just how much can be achieved when people come together with a shared purpose.”

With more homes being built in the area and demand for community services growing, volunteers say now is the time to invest in spaces that bring people together, promote resilience, and build for the future.

Kenny added: “This is about so much more than a garden. It’s about growing hope, connection, and resilience in our community. With support from the public and Certas Energy, we have the chance to create a lasting legacy that nourishes both our people and the planet for years to come.”

Voting for the Community Bloom Fund winner is now open and closes on Wednesday, July 23 – so don’t delay in casting your vote. You can do so here