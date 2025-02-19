Four Falkirk district buildings at risk of closure in weeks, while others move into community care

Communities across the district are being warned they could lose local buildings if no one comes forward to take them over in the coming weeks.

Falkirk Council are encouraging community groups to consider taking on the running of some of its buildings – or they will close on April 1 this year.

Four buildings in the latest phase of the council’s Strategic Property Review (SPR) have had no Expressions of Interest (EOI) from local groups in terms of taking them on, which means that they will shut their doors in a matter of weeks if no groups step forward to undertake a Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

Those at risk of closing during this phase due to a lack of interest from the community in taking over their running from the council are Camelon Community Education Centre, Polmont Sports Centre, Russell Park Pavilion and Slamannan Community Education Centre, which could transform into a Partnership Centre.

Polmont Sports Centre is just one of the council facilities which could close if no one takes on the responsibility of running it.

The council said that while there are ongoing discussions with local groups about the future of these buildings, to date, no EOIs have been received for these properties.

Any groups interested in progressing an asset transfer are encouraged to submit an EOI as soon as possible as doing so will allow the property to remain available for a further six months, giving time to develop a business plan and submit a formal asset transfer application.

Paul Kettrick, the council’s head of investment, assets and climate, said: “We understand that taking on a building is a big commitment, but it also brings real opportunities.

"Groups that step forward can create spaces shaped around local needs, unlocking funding that the council cannot access to improve facilities, and create something that makes a lasting difference to all who visit and use the building.

There has not yet been any Expression of Interest in taking over the running of Camelon Community Education Centre. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“To help community groups navigate the CAT process, we are providing as much support as possible – both financial and professional – and want to work with any group that sees an opportunity to bring these buildings into community hands and secure their future.”

The properties are among the 133 council-owned buildings that the local authority is looking to move into community ownership in a bid to reduce the number of properties it owns that are “in poor condition, not energy efficient, expensive to run and underutilised”.

In a bid to help any groups interested in taking on and enhancing assets that they value, Falkirk Council is offering professional and financial assistance with the CAT team helping groups through the asset transfer process providing support and assisting with questions or queries they may have.

The council has also partnered with CVS Falkirk who can provide additional support and guidance including helping groups develop their ideas and business plans; building capacity, skills and resilience beyond the transfer and signposting groups to external funding opportunities.

Polmont's Greenpark Community Education Centre will now transfer into the hands of the community. (Picture: Submitted)

Before buildings are transferred, the council will ensure properties are wind, watertight and statutory compliant. They have also established a £3 million Capital Enablement Fund to help groups improve properties and unlock match funding.

Over the past year, 43 CAT applications and EOIs have been submitted to Falkirk Council, with 11 CATs approved to progress. This compares to fewer than five CATs in the 26 years prior to the start of the SPR in 2023.

To date up to £1.4 million of enabling funds have been committed to supporting viable community proposals.

The most recent properties set to move into community hands were approved by the council’s Executive last week.

Bonnybridge Community Hub SCIO will take over ownership of Bonnybridge Community Education Centre going forward. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Laurieston Community Hall, Airth Community Hall, Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, and Greenpark Community Education Centre will now be managed by local groups, allowing them to operate and develop the facilities for the benefit of their communities.

As part of the transfers, groups will receive financial support through the Council’s Enablement Fund to help modernise the buildings, improve accessibility, and reduce running costs.

The properties have either been sold or leased for a nominal sum of £1.

Laurieston Community Hall is to be transferred to Laurieston Community Hall at the Thrums SCIO via a 20-year lease, with up to £90,614 to upgrade the kitchen, bathrooms, heating and lighting.

While Airth Community Hall is to be transferred to Airth Community Hall SCIO via a 25-year lease. The group is due to receive up to £25,077 to install new windows, doors and radiators.

Bonnybridge Community Education Centre is to be transferred via ownership to Bonnybridge Community Hub SCIO, with up to £317,442 allocated to help pay for a new roof as well as new doors, windows and exterior lighting.

Outdoor games in the sunshine.

In Polmont, Greenpark Community Education Centre will be transferred to Polmont Community Hub SCIO via ownership, with up to £150,000 to make the building more accessible. The funds will also be used to overhaul the heating system and install solar panels and battery storage to reduce utility bills and improve energy efficiency.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: "Transferring these properties to community ownership is not just about keeping them open - it’s about giving local people the power to shape and sustain spaces that matter to them. It also delivers essential savings for the council at a time of significant financial pressure.

“Crucially, asset transfers unlock funding that the council cannot access, enabling community groups to invest in modernising facilities and making them more sustainable and energy efficient, with additional support from the Enablement Fund to help make these changes happen."

But time is running out to save some of the other council-owned buildings and groups are encouraged to act fast if they are interested in taking one of them on.

The first step is to submit an EOI which can be done through the council’s website.

For more details on the CAT process and the support available visit www.falkirk.gov.uk/CAT or email [email protected]