Here's how you can become a firefighter with Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and 'protect communities'

People are being encouraged to find out more about the role of a firefighter ahead of recruitment opening up next week.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is on the hunt for wholetime firefighter roles and applications can be made from Thursday, August, 14.

However, ahead of that date they are encouraging anyone interested in applying to start preparing now.

They are also hosting engagement sessions with one specifically aimed at allowing women to find out more about the career being held this Sunday at Falkirk Fire Station.

Recruitment is about to open for applications to become a wholetime firefighter. Pic: Contributed

Highlighting the commitment needed to join the SFRS, is director of prevention, Assistant Chief Officer Jon Henderson said: “We want people to understand what the role truly involves, from emergency response to prevention work in our communities.

“This is more than a job, it’s a commitment to helping others, working as a team, and protecting the communities of Scotland every single day.”

Those putting themselves forward are urged to ensure their application reflects their motivation, understanding of the role and suitability and apply as soon as it opens.

With only a limited number of places available, people are being encouraged to find out as much as possible about what the role entails, the application process and eligibility criteria.

Successful applicants will work as part of a team protecting communities. Pic: Contributed

All this information can be found on the SFRS career website.

Successful candidates will follow a structured selection process that includes physical assessments, an interview, and medical evaluation.

SFRS said it is committed to building a workforce that reflects the communities it serves and welcomes applications from all backgrounds, particularly from women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and members of the LGBTQ+ community, who are currently underrepresented in the service.

Although the service is hiring across Scotland, some areas do not have job openings right now and before applying, candidates should think about where they would be willing to work.

We will have more recruitment in the next 6 to 12 months. Check the career section on our website and social media for updates.

Online recruitment engagement sessions will take place this Thursday, August 7 and Monday, August 11 from 7pm to 8pm.

With the SFRS committed to increasing the number of women in the service, engagement sessions designed to provide an insight into the firefighter role and to encourage women to consider a firefighter career have also been organised. The one at Falkirk Fire Station takes place on Sunday, August 10 from noon to 2.30pm and people can register here.

A sessions for ethnic minority applicants will take place this Saturday, August 9 at Kilmarnock Community Fire Station from 11am to 3pm. More details here.

Full details on how to apply and where to access support is available on the SFRS website.