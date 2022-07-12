Health secretary visits Forth Valley Royal Hospital's new unit

The new urology hub, which Mr Yousaf saw first hand on Monday, will help improve the diagnosis of bladder and prostate cancers, as well as carry out a range of surgical procedures.

Mr Yousaf said: “This new facility will make a huge difference to local people across Forth Valley who require tests and treatment for a wide range of bladder and prostate conditions.

“It forms part of wider national plans to support the faster diagnosis of cancers and other illnesses of the urology system, bladder and prostate across Scotland.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf visits Forth Valley Royal Hospital to see the brand new urology hub

The purpose-built Urology Hub – which features three dedicated treatment rooms, two patient recovery bays and a central waiting and changing area – brings the expertise of the entire urology team together in the one area and provides a one-stop diagnostic and treatment service for local patients.

It has also enabled a wide range of surgical procedures, such as vasectomies and circumcisions to be taken out of operating theatres and undertaken in treatment rooms within the Hub.

This has increased theatre capacity and freed up lists for more complex surgical operations.

Craig Mcilhenny, NHS Forth Valley consultant urologist, is confident the new Urology Hub and development of extended nursing roles will help the team respond to

increases in demand and keep waiting times as low as possible for local patients.

He said: “With an ageing population we are seeing an increase in more common urological conditions. There is also an increased awareness of the symptoms of prostate, bladder or testicular cancers as well as more people feeling confident to contact health services for issues that they previously may have been too embarrassed to ask for help with, such as incontinence.

“The creation of this new Urology Hub at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, along with the significant investment in staff training and development, has helped us to significantly reduce our waiting list despite the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.