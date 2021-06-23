Guide Dogs to support Falkirk children with sight loss

According to the charity, aroundy 80 percent of learning is visual, which means children with sight loss need to learn about and explore the world in a slightly different way.

The My Time to Play service is designed to help children do exactly this, while achieving key development goals. The charity also runs other initiatives to help children with sight loss, including buddy dogs – a well behaved canine companion – custom made books and technology support.

There will be seven My Time to Play sessions led by Guide Dogs habilitation specialists, who are experts on children with sight loss.

The Guide Dogs sessions are designed to help visually impaired children

This free service also benefits parents, enabling them to meet other parents in a similar situation so experiences, skills and knowledge can be shared. Siblings are welcome to attend to join in the fun.

Lisa Petrie, of Guide Dogs, said: “Discovering a child has a vision impairment can be a worrying and confusing time for families. Every year we help hundreds of families build their skills, knowledge, and confidence, and provide tailored support that is right for each family’s specific needs.

Small adaptations and innovations can really support families to help their children to live the life they choose.”

Weekly sessions start on July 1, online over Zoom for one hour.

Face to face sessions may run later in the year once restrictions allow.

To register to take part call 0800 781 1444 or e-mail [email protected] for more information

