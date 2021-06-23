DWP increases support for Falkirk's Armed Forces veterans

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has bolstered its Armed Forces Champions network and will, for the first time, see every Jobcentre Plus district in the country have a dedicated person to offer tailored support for former services personnel as well as their families.

The network will be made up of 50 local Champions stationed in job centres in the UK, who will support veterans to retrain and apply for work as well as make new benefit claims.

Minister for welfare delivery Will Quince welcomes more support for Armed Forces veterans

Armed Forces Champions deliver employment support and benefits advice to former servicemen and women, and will have the opportunity to raise awareness of particular issues faced by veterans and their families to government ministers.

Many of the Jobcentre staff who are Armed Forces Champions have previously served in the forces and draw upon their own experiences to help veterans move forward.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “The Armed Forces do our country proud and we are forever grateful to them for the sacrifices they make in order to serve our nation.

“It’s not just about recognising that though, veterans offer a range of transferrable skills like no other – they are a gold mine of talent.

“This network will provide specialist one-to-one support to veterans and their families as they take the first steps to find a job and receive the financial support they are entitled to, helping them better readjust to civilian life.”

