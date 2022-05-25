Grangemouth tanker driver cycling coast to coast in Canada for good cause

Brian McKenna, a DHL tanker driver based in Grangemouth, left the country on Tuesday and has now begun his Canadian coast to coast challenge, cycling from Vancouver in British Columbia, all the way over to Halifax in Nova Scotia.

Speaking just before he got on his flight, Brian said: “I was always going to do it anyway as a personal challenge – I just thought how great would it be to cycle coast to coast in Canada. We always do things for Strathcarron Hospice anyway.

"There’s a good bond between the tanker drivers and Strathcarron – over past number of years we paid a yearly visit to the hospice to clean out the ponds, paint fences and generally tidy up the ground."

Brian McKenna is cycling coast to coast in Canada for Strathcarron Hospice

Back in 2019 Brian was a member of the team of a dozen tanker drivers who hauled an 18-foot long fuel house up the 4000 feet high Ben Nevis to raise almost £6000 for the hospice.

On this latest challenge he will be on his own, however.

He said: "I came up with the Canadian cycle idea at the end of 2019, and was all set to go in May 2020, but as everything was closed down even though my flights and accommodation were paid for.

"My wife Gail has done a lot of work on the planning side for me, working out my route, the distance I cycle each day. She’s disappointed she doesn’t get to go to Canada and stays home watching the dogs, but she has helped a lot with this.”

Brian is bringing his own camping equipment along with him to pitch tent at various locations on his eight-week journey.

"I’ve got some relatives in Canada I will be staying with as well,” he said.

Brian has raised over £300 so far and his challenge has just begun.