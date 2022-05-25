Robert is Grangemouth school's 'legendary janny'

The staff and pupils of Bowhouse Primary School, in Tinto Drive Grangemouth, held an assembly recently for Robert Dick, who has been janitor at the premises for a quarter of a century.

And the pupils let him know just how long he had been there – presenting a video they had made showing all the changes in the world over the last 25 years.

There were also videos showing pupils going around the school doing Mr Dick’s job.

It was all a complete surprise to Mr Dick, who thought he was attending a regular assembly focusing on school values.

He was made the subject of a quiz about himself – the pupils having to guess things like what his favourite drink was – and was then given a grilling in an interview asking him what he has experienced over the years and how his job has changed in the time he has been at the school.

The tears started flowing when videos were shown from all the classes in the school thanking him for keeping their playground clean and for fixing things that needed fixed.