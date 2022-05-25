Robert is Grangemouth school's 'legendary janny'

As HM The Queen prepares to celebrate her platinum jubilee another long serving figure enjoyed a surprise ceremony to mark his 25 years as a janitor at a local primary school.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:07 am

The staff and pupils of Bowhouse Primary School, in Tinto Drive Grangemouth, held an assembly recently for Robert Dick, who has been janitor at the premises for a quarter of a century.

And the pupils let him know just how long he had been there – presenting a video they had made showing all the changes in the world over the last 25 years.

There were also videos showing pupils going around the school doing Mr Dick’s job.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Bowhouse Primary School pupils and staff mark janitor Robert Dick's 25 years at the school with a surprise ceremony and presentation

It was all a complete surprise to Mr Dick, who thought he was attending a regular assembly focusing on school values.

Read More

Read More
Plans for new gas plant in Grangemouth

He was made the subject of a quiz about himself – the pupils having to guess things like what his favourite drink was – and was then given a grilling in an interview asking him what he has experienced over the years and how his job has changed in the time he has been at the school.

The tears started flowing when videos were shown from all the classes in the school thanking him for keeping their playground clean and for fixing things that needed fixed.

The emotional ceremony also saw the larger than life character – who is an acknowledged, and much loved, central figure at the school – presented with a number of gifts, including a signed broom and a t-shirt stating “I am this legendary janitor everyone is talking about’.