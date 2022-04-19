Grangemouth High girls help hand out 600 Easter eggs to children

Best pals Iona Gillies (14) and Mia Evans (13) used their school holidays to work on final preparations for their Easter egg hunt, which took place in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the third year in a row the event – which included a helter skelter and bouncy castle – has taken place, but this is the first time the girls have taken it upon themselves to organise it.

Iona said: “What a fantastic turn out, we would like to say a huge thank you to our twenty volunteers for all their hard work today. We managed to give out over 650 eggs, it was brilliant to see so many happy kids enjoying themselves in the park.

“Also thank you to Sam from the Scott Martin Foundation and Walter Inglis from the community council for opening our outdoor gym. Your donations have raised £214 pounds which will be going towards a mental health bench in the park.”

A spokesperson for the Scott Martin Foundation said: “We were invited to the Inchyra Park to open their new outdoor gym facilities and attend their Easter event. It was wonderful to see so many people and kids in attendance, and the day was a huge success.

"Well done to all involved in the work with the park. Everything there looks great."