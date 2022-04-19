Classic cars from Falkirk motoring to big Forth Valley event

The Forth Valley Classic Cars show, organised by Stirling and District Classic Car Club, will take place at the Games Park in Bridge of Allan from 10.30am on Sunday, May 8.

A Stirling and District Classic Car Club spokesperson said: “Some of Falkirk’s stunning classic vehicles will be on show for the first time since 2019. Over 500 vehicles have registered to attend, including a wide variety of car clubs.

"There will be a very wide range of vehicles on display, including commercials, motorcycles and modern classics, along with the usual trade stands and autojumbles.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forth Valley Classic Car show takes place next month

The classic ever-growing classic car show also does its bit for charity and, since it started back 2005, the club has donated over £95,000 from show proceeds to 45 local charities – a trend it hopes to continue this year.

Stirling and District Classic Car Club has over 80 members of all ages and you do not even have to have a vehicle to join.

A club member said: “People are not restricted to a particular age, type or make of vehicle – and they certainly don’t need to know anything about how they work. Our club members range from total novices through to time-served mechanics and engineers.