Grangemouth centre is 4 The Benefit of All

This week 4 The Benefit of All officially opened it’s Impact Centre in Station Road, Grangemouth

The former accountancy firm premises have been transformed into a base where people can make use of facilities if they need office space.

But more importantly to those behind the operation, it will provide a place where people can share their skills and experiences “for the benefit of all”.

Official opening of 4 the Benefit of All Impact Centre Pictured: John McNally, MP Falkirk; Brian Devlin, Director/Trustee; Ricky Kujawa (Henryk Kujawa), Director/Trustee and co-founder; Alex Fleming Director/Trustee, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder; Michelle Thomson, MSP Falkirk East; Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader Falkirk Council and Denis Fitzsimons, retired accountant and office owner.

The organisation was formed by Alex Fleming, formerly of Falkirk BID, and Ricky Kujawa, who has over 50 years experience in management, entrepreneurship and consultancy.

They said that it came after extensive research showed that there was a need for this type of group which would promote collaboration within the community across Falkirk Council area, but particularly in Grangemouth.

Their aim is to “help create resilient people and communities with better and more sustainable opportunities for skills development and employment leading a healthy life and inclusive society”.

4 the Benefit of All Impact Centre is in Station Road, Grangemouth

Alex, who is the chief officer said: “We had hoped to open our first centre in May 2020, however, coronavirus put paid to that.

"We are still working towards getting our centre open in the former RBS premises in La Porte Precinct but it still needs some internal building work to install an accessible toilet. Therefore when the opportunity for Station Road came along in April, we were delighted.”

Denis Fitzsimon, who had run his accountancy firm from the building in Station Road for over 30 years prior to his retiral, has been “hugely supportive” of 4 The Benefit of All, according to Alex, who added: “Denis is the first to say the people of Grangemouth supported his business, and now that he's retired, his goodwill towards us is his way of giving something back to a town that served him well.”

When covid scuppered plans for public use of the La Porte building, the organisation turned the space over to a local third sector organisation who assisted with making and distributing food packages during lockdown and they made use of them as a food store.

Alex said: “Lockdown allowed us to build relationships in the area and find out what people wanted, locally. Both our potential members and the skills gaps for the wider community.

"When businesses choose to work from The Impact Centre they are supporting the wider community as all profits from the charity will be used to deliver employability and training and wellness programmes in the area.”

With a kitchen downstairs, as well as potential meeting rooms the not for profit organisation is looking at the possibility of organising cooking classes for the community.

Last Friday, the building was officially opened by Michelle Thomson, Falkirk East MSP.

Congratulating all those involved, she said what had immediately struck her when she first met with them was the vision and now to see it turned into something tangible was very encouraging.

She added: “I look forward to returning in the future to see more of the good work.”

