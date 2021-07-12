First ever baby born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital celebrates 10th birthday

Every time FVRH celebrates an anniversary milestone – as it did last week on its own 10th birthday – young Erin Grant will always be linked to the massive facility, because on this day – July 12 – 10 years ago she came into the world in the hospital’s maternity ward.

"There were other mums in labour at the time,” said Erin’s mum Claire (44). “But I was told Erin was the first baby to be born there.”

Erin, who is moving up to primary six at Stenhousemuir Primary School in August, is today busy celebrating her birthday with a garden party with family and friends, but she returned to FVRH maternity ward last weekend with her mum, dad Alan (47) – who now works at the hospital as a maintenance officer with Serco – and big brother Connor (17) to mark the milestone, just as she had five years ago.

Erin Grant celebrates her 10th birthday today - she was the first baby ever born in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 12, 2011.

Claire said: “She does feel special because she was the first baby born at the hospital.”

And so she should – since the hospital officially opened on July 6, 2011, it has seen 30,000 babies born there and Erin was the very first.

"It was different when I was pregnant with Connor,” said Claire. “I had him in August in Stirling back then and the difference between the two labour ward’s was night and day.

"Forth Valley Royal Hospital was just so much better, with state-of-the-art equipment."

Having said that, the hospital itself was still undergoing some final construction issues, which were a slight cause for concern for Claire and Alan.

"We were going to the ward and I noticed there was some electrical work still going on with the lights. At the time my due date was July 3, so I thought I would be going to Stirling again, but Erin came along later.