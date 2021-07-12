Ex-Falkirk High pupil in running for UK Young Pest Controller of Year award

Sam Bogie has made it through to the final three of the National Pest Awards after impressing the judging panel with his work at Larbert-based Environmental Health Solutions (EHS) Ltd.

The 21-year-old, who attended Comely Park Primary School, only joined the industry last year, having previously worked in a cafe upon leaving school in 2017.

The winner is set to be announced at an awards night in The House of Commons in London on September 9.

Ex-Falkirk High School pupil Sam Bogie is in the running for the UK Young Pest Controller of the Year title at the National Pest Awards. Contributed.

Sam said: “Throughout 2019 I was seriously thinking about 'getting a career' and was looking into possible apprenticeships that I could do at college.

“I was also very seriously considering joining the Armed Forces and in particular The Royal Navy. In all honesty, the thought of becoming a pest control technician had never crossed my mind.

“A family friend, who is a customer of EHS Ltd, had become aware that John – the technical director of EHS – was looking for someone as a trainee and put us in contact with each other. After an informal first interview, I was asked to accompany John on a day’s work.

Sam Bogie works as a pest controller with Larbert firm Environmental Health Solutions Ltd. Contributed.

“The following week I was offered the job and I started with EHS. I now have over 100 contract customers that are now my responsibility and I am also asked to do a variety of different ‘job work’ as it comes up.”

John said: “Ian Andre, one of the judges, has described the Young Pest Controller award as his ‘standout category’.

“Needless to say that, as his main trainer, I am very proud of Sam for getting this nomination as one of the final three.”

EHS is a small private pest management company that has traded since 1995.

The business provides a range of pest management services for both the commercial and the domestic sectors primarily in the Central Belt of Scotland, with around 90 per cent of the work carried out for commercial premises.

For further information about EHS, visit https://www.ehspestcontrol.com/ or call 01324 562871.

