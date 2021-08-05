Furious residents say 'unbearable' noisy drain cover is causing sleepless nights and driving them mad

Cow Wynd householders became so tired of the sound of the cover clattering up and down when vehicles passed over, they contacted Falkirk Council to seek assistance.

However, the local authority stated responsibility for the lid – located on a mini-roundabout outside Comely Park Primary School – lies with Scottish Water.

Following “months of inaction”, neighbours are hopeful they’ll soon enjoy a peaceful night’s rest as the company is planning to resolve the issue.

Daniel Campbell and fellow neighbours in Cow Wynd, Falkirk have complained about a noisy drain cover outside Comely Park Primary School that, they say, rattles every time a car passes over. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Cow Wynd resident Daniel Campbell said: “This constant din has been going on for months and it's driving us mad.

“With the weather being that bit warmer of late, you really need to have the windows open at night to ensure a decent sleep, but with the windows open, the noise from the drain cover is unbearable.

“With it being a busy stretch of road, the noise goes on for most of the night and into the early hours of the morning.

“It should only be a minor piece of repair work, as the cover simply looks to have subsided slightly due to the volume of traffic passing over it, but the council just seems to be deaf to the various representations made to it by neighbours.

“We did get slightly excited back in May when a set of traffic control equipment and lights were put up by contractors, supposedly as part of planned work to the roundabout, but sadly this came to nothing when the equipment was swiftly packed away again.

“We have subsequently been in touch with Scottish Water who have actually been very helpful and agreed to investigate the issue as a priority.”

A Scottish water spokesman said: “Scottish Water are aware of the issue with the manhole cover outside Comely Park Primary School.

“Due to the location of it, traffic management is required and it is currently scheduled in for repair on September 12.

“We understand and appreciate the frustration that this is causing local residents and would like to apologise to them for the inconvenience.

“We are currently looking at whether this can be done more quickly and will write to residents with more details.”

