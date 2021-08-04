Camelon mum narrowly avoids jail term after being caught with £24,200 of drug money

Lucy Macauley, 27, 466 Main Street, admitted having the criminal property at her home on March 10.

The mother-of-one appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Police were given an anonymous tip-off about the cash stash and visited Macauley’s home on the morning of March 10.

Camelon woman Lucy Macauley narrowly avoided imprisonment when her case called at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “On arrival, police traced the accused and a one-year-old son within.

“The accused allowed police to enter her home and the nature of the police attendance was explained to her, whereby she provided consent for officers to search.

“Whilst searching the bedroom, a bag was noticed to be sticking out from underneath the bed. Upon further examination, the bag contained a shoebox with a quantity of cash therein.

“At this time the accused stated, ‘It’s not mine – I’m getting a couple of hundred pounds to keep it’.

“A subsequent search warrant was granted and the bag was recovered.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Macauley’s “minimal record”.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “Her problem is she’s made a very bad decision.

“She’s a young woman with a young child and a part-time job.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “I would probably impose custody in this case, were it not for the fact you have a one-year-old to care for.

“It’s people like you who assist drug dealers. I appreciate you were an insignificant cog, but you were a cog in what was going on.”

Macauley was placed under a six-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.

A Crown motion for confiscation was granted.

