Date of Falkirk Council by-election announced
The date of the by-election to find someone to fill the vacant seat left by the Councillor Pat Reid standing down has been confirmed by Falkirk Council.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:48 pm
The former provost, who had been the councillor for Falkirk South ward since 2002, made the decision to step down last week, stating it was simply “the right time”.
A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Following the resignation of Councillor Pat Reid, the returning officer has confirmed the by-election for Ward 7 – Falkirk South will be held on Thursday, October 14.”