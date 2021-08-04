Date of Falkirk Council by-election announced

The date of the by-election to find someone to fill the vacant seat left by the Councillor Pat Reid standing down has been confirmed by Falkirk Council.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 4:48 pm

The former provost, who had been the councillor for Falkirk South ward since 2002, made the decision to step down last week, stating it was simply “the right time”.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Following the resignation of Councillor Pat Reid, the returning officer has confirmed the by-election for Ward 7 – Falkirk South will be held on Thursday, October 14.”

Councillor Pat Reid, who was Provost of Falkirk from 2007 to 2017, has now stood down from local politics
