Funding boost for Forth Valley College library

Five libraries – including the FVC facility – have benefited from SLIC’s annual Innovation and Development Fund (IDF), which is aimed at supporting libraries at further and higher education institutions, as well as specialist libraries and information centres.

FVC library received £2811 to develop the confidence, communication skills and literacy of its Time4Me students.

A mentoring initiative run by FVC and funded by The Robertson Trust, Time4Me supports students who are care-experienced, adult carers, young adult carers or who live in a regeneration area.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SLIC chief executive Pamela Tulloch

The IDF award will be used to create innovative and creative book group sessions for the students, delivered by library staff and a local author. Students will also receive books by the author and stationery.

SLIC chief executive Pamela Tulloch said: “As we emerge from the pandemic and continue rebuilding our communities, libraries, especially those in education and community settings, have an important role to play in supporting the skills we need.

“With this additional funding, libraries are able to explore new ideas and new ways of delivering their service, ensuring they are constantly adapting to the needs of their users.

"In addition, we can see from the winning bids that providing effective training and skills development is an important aspect of a modern library service.”

Glasgow Caledonian University’s was awarded £8489 to install a recording studio in its Sir Alex Ferguson Library, while the National Library of Scotland received £10,000 to develop accessible resources to train people at external archives, charities, and local organisations on safely handling and caring for their collections.

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s event series got £5000 to engage students, staff, and the wider community in developing a library collection centred around

diversity and North East Scotland College received £4626 to put in place activities and resources that will support staff and students to champion the UN Sustainable

Development Goals – spotlighting various national campaigns by organising events, highlighting resources, and creating new library services which will support local change.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.