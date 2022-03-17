Historic Falkirk landmark to turn purple this month

The historic building, located in Falkirk’s Callendar Park, is just one of 46 landmarks around the country turning purple on Saturday, March 26 to support Epilepsy Scotland’s Paint the Town Purple awareness campaign.

Every year the charity endeavours to get politicians, business leaders, schools, health professionals and members of the public to think and talk about epilepsy and help raise money for those living with the condition.

Callendar House will be turning purple later this month

They are also encouraging people to get involved in Purple Day by organising a quiz night or coffee morning, getting sponsored to wear purple on the day or taking part in a sponsored run, walk, cycle or swim.

Epilepsy Scotland chief executive Lesslie Young said: “This year’s Purple Day is set to be the biggest yet. We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland are supporting our Paint the Town Purple campaign.

"These displays help us raise awareness of the condition with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that surrounds it. Sadly, epilepsy is still a misunderstood condition. Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy, how it affects people, raise awareness of one of the most common neurological conditions in the world and help diminish the social stigma that surrounds it.

“We hope to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up purple on Purple Day.”

