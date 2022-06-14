Forth Valley man (61) has been missing for over a month

Police Scotland is renewing its appeal to try and find a missing person who was last seen at the start of May.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 2:21 pm

Kenneth Wessels (61) left Newbiggin Crescent in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, at around 4.45am on Wednesday, May 4 and has not been seen since.

He drove his black Toyota Yaris car – registration SF14 DCT – to Carsebridge Road in Alloa before leaving it and then walking in the direction of Jellyholm Road and Gartmorn Dam.

Kenneth is white, 6ft tall, of medium build, clean shaven with short grey hair.

Police are looking for help to trace Kenneth Wessels

On the day he went missing he was wearing a yellow long sleeved high-vis jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a dark coloured rucksack.

Extensive enquiries and search activity has been carried out but Kenneth remains missing.

Chief Inspector Audrey Marsh said: “Sadly Kenneth remains missing more than a month after he was last seen. It has been an incredibly difficult period for his family and we have been keeping them informed and supported as we continue with our efforts to find him.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their help as our enquiries continue. I would urge people to remain vigilant and report anything to us which may assist with our enquires. Even if it seems small or potentially insignificant, please let us know.”

If anyone has any information regarding Kenneth’s whereabouts or even know someone who might they should should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1083 of May 4.

