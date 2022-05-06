Police need help to trace missing Forth Valley man

Kenneth Wessels has not been seen since early on Wednesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Kenneth Wessels, reported missing in Tullibody. He was last seen leaving an address in Newbiggin Crescent in Tullibody around 5am on Wednesday, May 4.

“Kenneth is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, clean shaven with short grey hair. He also has links to the Fife area, where he may have travelled in his car, a Black Toyota Yaris, registration number SF14 DCT.”