FDAMH Breathing Space bench is place to talk about mental health

A new place where people are able to sit down and take time to think about their mental health and wellbeing, as well as chatting to others has been unveiled.

The Breathing Space bench is at the Victoria Road headquarters of FDAMH (Falkirk & District Association for Mental Health).

The bench was officially unveiled by FDAMH patron. former politician Dennis Canavan during a special gathering to celebrate support for the local community.

Part of a Scotland-wide initiative, the Breathing Space benches are physical symbols of hope and support – encouraging people to take a moment to pause, reflect, or talk to someone.

Dennis Canavan with invited guests at the unveiling of the new FDAMH Breathing Space bench. Pic: Contributed

Since the first installation in 2018, over 60 benches have been placed in public spaces across Scotland, including parks, universities, housing developments, and transport hubs.

The new bench at FDAMH marks a meaningful addition to this growing initiative – reinforcing the charity’s mission to provide compassionate, community-based support for mental health and wellbeing in the Falkirk district.

The benches also serve as visible reminders of NHS 24’s Breathing Space service, which offers free, confidential phone and web chat support to anyone in Scotland aged 16 or over experiencing low mood, anxiety, or depression.

The initiative is delivered through strong partnerships between Breathing Space and local organisations like FDAMH, who work together to identify impactful locations where the benches can benefit the community most.

The plaque on the new Breathing Space bench in Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Ian Dickson, CEO for FDAMH said: “At FDAMH, we believe in creating spaces that promote emotional wellbeing and community connection.

"This Breathing Space bench complements our mission to support people in every step of their mental health journey. Whether someone needs a moment of peace or a place to talk, we hope this bench serves as a gentle invitation to take that time.”

Tony McLaren, national coordinator for NHS 24’s Breathing Space service, said: “We are proud to support FDAMH in unveiling this new Take Some Breathing Space bench. These benches are more than just a place to sit. They are a visible invitation to pause, reflect, and connect.

"By creating welcoming spaces in our communities, we hope to encourage open conversations about mental health and remind people that support is always available.

"Breathing Space remains committed to offering compassionate advice and a listening ear to anyone in need.”