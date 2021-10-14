Family of woman, 24, who died in Polmont make plea for Ibrox tribute to 'loyal' Rangers fan

Courtney McNiven was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after emergency services responded to reports of ‘a person of concern’ in Bo’ness Road around 2am on Saturday.

The 24-year-old died in hospital a short time later.

Loved ones are calling on Rangers fans to applaud for Courtney in the 24th minute of the club’s match against Hearts at Ibrox this Saturday.

The family of Courtney McNiven have asked football fans to applaud for the late young woman during Saturday's match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox.

A family member posted the plea on Facebook, stating: “Our beautiful girl suddenly gained her wings on Saturday at just 24 years old.

“Was just wondering how we would go about getting an applause for her in the 24th minute of the game on Saturday against Hearts.

“A loyal supporter of the boys in blue, it would be a fitting send-off for a beautiful girl.”

