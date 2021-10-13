Falkirk homeowner calling for 'illegally erected' sale board to be removed
A Falkirk homeowner has demanded a sale board “illegally erected” on a street sign by an estate agent is taken down.
Isobel Early has flagged the matter up to Falkirk Council, insisting that Homes For You has no right to place the board – located between Mandela Avenue and Etna Road – in an area that is “not common ground”.
Isobel said: “Homes For You have attached a sale board on a street sign at the junction of Mandela Avenue and Etna Road, Falkirk.
“I contacted the agency on two occasions, as well as Falkirk Council, and the board still remains but with a big red ‘sold’ sign attached.
“As a homeowner I pay for the upkeep of this area of ground and I want it removed.”
A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “This is an ongoing issue and we do carry out checks and seek removal of any unauthorised signs.”