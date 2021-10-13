Falkirk homeowner calling for 'illegally erected' sale board to be removed

A Falkirk homeowner has demanded a sale board “illegally erected” on a street sign by an estate agent is taken down.

By Jonathon Reilly
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:45 pm

Isobel Early has flagged the matter up to Falkirk Council, insisting that Homes For You has no right to place the board – located between Mandela Avenue and Etna Road – in an area that is “not common ground”.

Isobel said: “Homes For You have attached a sale board on a street sign at the junction of Mandela Avenue and Etna Road, Falkirk.

Falkirk Council has been made aware of an 'illegally erected' sale board on a street sign between Mandela Avenue and Etna Road, Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“I contacted the agency on two occasions, as well as Falkirk Council, and the board still remains but with a big red ‘sold’ sign attached.

“As a homeowner I pay for the upkeep of this area of ground and I want it removed.”

A spokeswoman for the local authority said: “This is an ongoing issue and we do carry out checks and seek removal of any unauthorised signs.”

