Families settle into houses on former site of Polmont pub

Link Group started work on the £6.1 million Lewis Road development development – where the Whyteside Inn stood until 2018 – in September 2020 – using £3.4 million Scottish Government funding and £200,000 from Falkirk Council, with the remaining funding provided by Link and private lenders.

Built by JR Group, the development consists of two and three-bedroom properties for general social rent and two wheelchair accessible properties.

Colin Culross, Link Group commercial director, said: “Link delivered its first ever development in Polmont, so it is fitting in our 60th year we return to the area, particularly at a time when there is gap in the market for affordable rented properties.”

The housing now located on the former site of Polmont's Whytside Inn

Lewis Road builds on Link’s ambitious plan to deliver 3381 affordable, high-quality homes over the next five years. In November 2021 it completed 37 units for retirement living on Williamson Street in Falkirk – a first for Link in the area.

Scottish Government Housing Secretary, Shona Robison, said: “We want everyone to have a safe, warm affordable home that meets their needs. I am delighted we’ve been able to provide £3.4 million funding to support the delivery of these 32 new high-quality homes for social rent to help meet the housing needs of the people in the Falkirk area.”

Councillor Gordon Hughes, Falkirk Council spokesperson for Housing, added: “It’s very rewarding to see the hard work of so many people deliver these popular and much needed homes for social rent in Polmont.

Polmont's Whyteside Inn was demolished in 2018

“There’s a range of sizes and types of housing to meet different household needs, and the additional financial support from Falkirk Council meant that our partners could include two fully accessible flats for wheelchair users, which is a particular priority for us.”

Andrew Dallas, JR Group project director, said: “We were delighted to hand over the new homes at Lewis Road to our partners at Link Group at the end of 2021. It was one of many projects we were able to deliver for them last year and we look forward to continuing our relationship as we move forward in 2022.

“Lewis Road was a great project to work on, transforming a former pub site into much needed, modern homes which we hope the new tenants will very much enjoy.”

