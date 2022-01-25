Bonnybridge scout (15) is paying her own way to South Korea Jamboree

Emma Harvey (15) is a young leader at the North Star Explorer Unit of the 27th Bonnybridge Scout Group and she got an early Christmas present last year when she found out she had been selected to attend the massive event in South Korea.

Denny High School pupil Emma, who also volunteers at Bonnybridge’s Barnardo’s shop, said: “In December last year I received an e-mail telling me, after going through a tough selection camp, I had been awarded a place at the World Scout Jamboree 2023. The e-mail also stated the price of attending would be £3945.

The Jamboree is held every four years and is open to Scouts and Explorers all over the world aged 14 to 17 at the time of the event.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explorer Scout Emma Harvey (15) joins Lisa McEwan, manager of the Barnardo's shop in Bonnybridge, where Emma is a volunteer

Next year’s event, the 25th gathering will take place from August 1-12 in SaeManGeum, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.

More than 40,000 Scouts and Explorers from all over the world will gather and camp for 11 nights, taking part in a wide variety of activities over the period.

Emma said: "I started fund raising by setting up a JustGiving page and I have now been contacting businesses to ask for a donation of a raffle prize, as I shall be

starting to sell tickets for my raffle soon. I now have over 20 prizes for the raffle.

"I also started a Facebook and Instagram page where I have been talking to other attendees from all over the world. One of my main fund raising plans is to hold a series of fairs and markets."

Emma’s first market will take place at Bonnybridge Golf Club, in Larbert Road, Bonnybridge on Sunday, February 13 and she will follow that with another event at Sauchie Resource Centre, in Mar Place, Sauchie on Saturday, February 19.

All funds raised will be put towards the cost of attending the Jamboree and any extra will be given to her Scout unit who need it.

Visit Emma’s Facebook page for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.