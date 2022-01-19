Falkirk's new job centre opens its doors

Situated in the heart of the town centre – beside the Callendar Square Shopping Centre – the new facility will give job seekers more access to support and the latest opportunities and help Universal Credit customers prepare for employment, move into employment and increase their earning.

The new job centre has 54 work coaches, some who joined the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) as part a nationwide recruitment drive.

Each new Work Coach will help local people looking for work in and around Falkirk with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

The new job centre is located in the former BHS store

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP job centre support in every community of the UK, including Falkirk.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match job seekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

Gary Lazarowics is one of those new recruits based at Falkirk Callendar Square Jobcentre Plus.

Gary said: “I enjoy my work coach role in many ways, but the best part is the satisfaction of helping those in need, especially some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

"Job centres are a valuable community resource and I get a great a deal of satisfaction being part of a team that prides itself on helping people to help themselves into a better life.

"This new job centre will enable us to provide support to more people when they need it.”

Pam Cameron is the customer service leader overseeing the new site, bringing with her 33 years of DWP experience.

She said: “I really welcome the opportunity to open a new site in Falkirk. The work coaches that are joining Callendar Square are really enthusiastic about the service

they will be able to bring to the local community and we are excited to see the difference they will make to our Universal Credit customers.”

