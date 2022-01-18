Scottish Fire And Rescue Service promotes Gaelic across Falkirk area stations

The consultation seeks the views of key stakeholders, communities and staff on the second draft of the Service’s Gaelic Language Plan which has been prepared in line with the Framework of the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005.

SFRS believes the Gaelic language lies at the heart of Scottish tradition and heritage and is supporting the aims of Bòrd na Gàidhlig by widening access and promoting Gaelic across its organisation.

Liz Barnes, director of people and organisational development is inviting people to take part and help influence the way the SFRS integrates Gaelic into its operations and working practices.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is look to promote the Gaelic language

She said: “Gaelic belongs to the whole of Scotland and we would like to develop the understanding and use of the language, its history and heritage. You can help shape the future of Gaelic in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“It’s easy to take part. Respondents are invited to answer a short survey and give their views on the Plan. Responses to the consultation will be used to shape our approach and inform the final Plan.”

The Service has a legal responsibility to have a plan and it wants to build on its existing plan to support the aim of increasing the use of the language by more people, in a wider range of situations.

The consultation will run until February 27 and can be accessed by visiting the website.

