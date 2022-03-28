Falkirk's Kelpies and other attractions to be showcased to the world at tourism event

Discover Scotland 2022 will for the first time this year combine an online business-to-business event – known as Discover Scotland: Reconnect 2022 – taking place between April 5 and April 7, with five regional showcases, known as Discover Scotland: Live Showcase, to be held in May and September 2022, promoting trade-ready Scottish tourism businesses to key buyers from 21 international markets.

Tourism and events operators from across Scotland – including Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals – are due to attend the virtual event in April, to connect with 320 international delegates through one-to-one meetings, panel sessions and virtual networking and promote attractions like the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel and much more.

Among the countries and territories represented are Scotland’s key markets – UK, Canada, USA, Germany, France, Spain and Italy with other short haul markets in Europe like the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and emerging markets including Republic of Korea, China, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Israel, Australia, Brazil, Mexico.

The Kelpies will hopefully be just one of the attractions enticing visitors to flock to Falkirk from far flung countries

VisitScotland states it is committed to working with the industry to create a long-lasting sustainable tourism destination, supporting the ambition of Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be recognised globally as a leader in responsible tourism, which will protect the natural and cultural environment and benefit visitors and residents alike.

Discover Scotland 2022 will support this aspiration by showcasing responsible tourism products to key international buyers.

VisitScotland regional director Neil Christison said: “Discover Scotland 2022 is part of VisitScotland’s activity to rebuild international tourism demand and support the country’s ambitions to be a leading destination for responsible tourism.

“The Forth Valley tourism industry has shown strength, resilience and innovation as it strives to navigate an unprecedented and ever-changing situation and we are looking forward to connecting with colleagues new and old.

“VisitScotland supports the tourism industry in its aspirations to internationalise and to attract business and revenues back from international markets in 2022 and beyond.”

