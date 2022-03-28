Elected officials back Grangemouth Green Freeport bid

Representatives of Holyrood and Westminster have backed Forth Ports’ vision for the creation of a green growth corridor, which the firm states has the potential to create 50,000 new jobs.

Forth Port’s proposal, which is about to enter into a 12-week bidding process, aims to act as a catalyst for new green technologies and renewable energy manufacturing which will make a significant contribution to the re-industrialisation of Scotland.

Building on Forth Ports’ 50 years of operation, the business plans to submit a bid that encompasses key ports, industrial facilities and logistics centres along the north

Forth Ports' chief executive Charles Hammond

and south shores of the Firth of Forth and at Edinburgh Airport to create a green investment zone.

Strategic locations include the Port of Grangemouth – Scotland’s largest port and principal export hub and its major petrochemical cluster – as well as the Port of Leith and the Port of Rosyth.

Forth Ports, which is Scotland’s largest ports operator, owning and operating seven ports on the east coast of Scotland, has formed a team of experts to drive forward a bid focused on harnessing the substantial industrial skills-base, natural capital, industrial assets, logistics and reputation for innovation to create a unique green investment zone.

It is confident that a Firth of Forth Green Freeport will encourage global companies to continue to choose Scotland as a place to invest at scale by taking advantage of the economic incentives offered to businesses establishing within a Green Freeport.

Forth Ports’ proposal is supported by Falkirk Council, Edinburgh City Council, Fife Council, local MSPs and MPs.

Charles Hammond OBE, chief executive of Forth Ports Group, said: “Now is the time for us to be bold, creating a green growth corridor the length of the Firth of Forth

that will kickstart the re-industrialisation of Scotland’s Central Belt.

“It’s great to have the backing of our local politicians. Our Firth of Forth Green Freeport will provide the essential platform for Scotland’s decarbonisation through the

creation of a green growth investment corridor creating 50,000 new, high-quality jobs in renewable energy, manufacturing, sustainable fuels and construction.”

The company believes the Firth of Forth Green Freeport will play a major role in Scotland’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

It will also accelerate the country’s Just Transition to meet Net Zero targets by providing investment incentives to deliver greater inclusive growth centred on fair work practices. Forth Ports is an accredited Real Living Wage Employer.

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson said: “I welcome Forth Ports’ commitment to bringing a Green Freeport to the Firth of Forth. Grangemouth presents a significant

strategic and economic opportunity for a Green Freeport.

"Combining that potential with the opportunities at Rosyth and Leith is an encouraging and ambitious proposal. This is an opportunity to do things differently, with a tailor-made Scottish approach.

"Providing fair working opportunities, opening sustainable opportunities for innovation and boosting the economic prospects of our communities. I trust that these

proposals will benefit the communities, people and businesses of Grangemouth and beyond and look forward to seeing the detailed application.”

