Police probe racist graffiti and anti-social behaviour at Falkirk skate park

According to park users, Falkirk’s Bellsmeadow area has become a dangerous place to set foot in recent weeks.

People who do use it have come away disgusted by the litter and graffiti which now covers the public park.

One park user stated: “Since the skate park was built this lovely park has become a magnet for youths and young adults to take drugs, drink alcohol, start fires – several a week – litter everywhere and paint obscene graffiti on paths, trees and private house walls.

Police are now investigating incidents of vandalism and racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti in the Bellsmeadow area

"The youngsters are also extremely intimidating to passers by. So many people are fed up with this skate park and how it has ruined a beautiful Falkirk green space like The Meadows.”

Another resident, who lives nearby Bellsmeadow, said: “There is broken glass everywhere from their alcohol bottles and dog walkers are fearful of injuries to their dogs, as well as the injuries that could happen to the small children who run around here.

"The kids use the bushes as a hideout where the drink, take drugs and urinate. I’m just fed up with it all – the mess they leave and disrespect for outside spaces.”

Police are now investigating incidents of vandalism and racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti in the Bellsmeadow area

The matter has now been reported to police earlier today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of graffiti and vandalism at a park on Bellsmeadow Road in Falkirk around 12.30pm on Friday 23 July. Enquiries into this are ongoing.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.