Falkirk stores recall products after allergy alert

The Co-op is recalling its Co-op Chilli and Lime Protein Crunch because the product contains milk and this is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The alert concenrs the 120 gram packs with the best before dates of August 15, 2022, September 5, 2022 and September 26, 2022.

The Co-op is recalling the product

An FSA spokesperson said: “Co-op is recalling the product from consumers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.