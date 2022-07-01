West Highland Way: Denny dad raising money for eating disorder charity Beat

Jason Munro set off at 5.30am this morning and hopes to have the 96 mile route completed by Sunday tea-time.

It usually takes people between six and seven days to cover the terrain but he is determined to give himself a challenge which will encourage people to donate.

Jason, 37, from Denny will be raising money for the eating disorder charity Beat.

Jason Munro with son Jacob, seven, about to start his trek along the West Highland Way

Wife Claire said: “As a nutritionist, Jason is passionate about helping people with their relationship with food and those with eating disorders.

"Two years ago he walked from Denny to South Queensferry and back which is about 120,000 steps. He did it in 15 hours, however, his feet were a mess afterwards!

"We’re hoping that this time he will get an opportunity to dry out his footwear at night to stop his feet blistering.”

He hopes to raise around £2000 for the charity and you can donate here

His plan is to cover the first 30 miles from Milngavie to Inversnaid on day one, Saturday will see him walk 36 miles from Inversnaid to Kingshouse and his final challenge will be the final 30 miles to Fort William – where he hopes to be able to put his feet up before coming home to his family.

He said: “The pandemic has seen the number of people suffering from eating disorders skyrocketing and charities overwhelmed. Let's help give this particular charity the help it needs to continue to help those in need.”

Jason, who runs Munro Nutrition, is dad to Jacob, seven and three-year-old Kerr.

He is a keen hill walker and already taken his elder son with him to bag his first munro, Meikle Bin in the Carron Valley.

Claire added: “He’s just waiting for our 11-month-old golden retriever Fraser to be a bit older so he can take him up the munros.

"The boys and I are incredibly proud of all he is doing.”