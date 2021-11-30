Falkirk Round Table celebrate 70 years as they look for new members

The club officially began on November 7, 1950 and plans for a special anniversary dinner were put on hold in 2020.

However, earlier this month the current chairman Gregor McDonald was joined by members and guests to mark the event in the Grange Manor Hotel, Grangemouth.

There are currently 17 members with this total fluctuating and at one time had as many as 48 meeting regularly.

Falkirk Round Table 70th Charter Dinner, postponed from last year due to covid restrictions. Pictured chairman Gregor McDonald, seated centre, with his guests and former chairmen.

Gregor said: “Perhaps what we’re best known for is our Santa Sleigh. Every year – even during covid – members run a Santa sleigh for three weeks in December covering nearly every street in Falkirk allowing the kids, and some adults, a glimpse and an interaction with Santa.

"However, over the last 70 years we have helped many of families in the local community overcome obstacles that were put in their way.

"Past and present members have done things such as raise money for a caravan for under privileged families to have time away, bought Christmas presents for children, helped out with elderly people’s garden maintenance, helping out and installing a new bathroom at the Aberlour kids centre. We also raised funds through our annual fancy dress balls and other events.”

Read this: New chairman to light up candle companyHe added: “Being chairman of a club like Falkirk Round Table is an incredible honour and a role I am very proud to hold. Because of the pandemic, I have been at the helm for two years now and it hasn’t been without its challenges.”

Members meet every other week on a Monday evening in Behind the Wall in Falkirk.

Gregor said: “Meeting with other like-minded people is something I really enjoy. Whether it be bowling, paint-balling or go karting or having our general meetings at BTW, it’s something I really look forward to. We are always on the look out for new members, so if you are male aged 18-45 and can spare a Monday night and are up for doing your bit for charity whilst having a laugh with friends, get it touch with us at [email protected] “

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.