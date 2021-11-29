Family run Falkirk firm Candle Shack appoints first chairman

Ton Christiaanse steps into the role with West Carron-based Candle Shack, which makes and ships candle making supplies and equipment for luxury international brand.

The appointment of the Edinburgh-based Dutchman comes after a recent £4.4m investment deal with Maven Capital Partners.

Mr Christiaanse brings a wealth of experience in international fast-moving consumer goods following roles with Unilever, Country Range Group, Sara Lee and Brakes Group.

Candle Shack business owners, husband and wife owners Duncan MacLean and Cheryl MacLean. (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

He took up his post this week, joining the company which employs more than 100 people and is targeting European growth.

Candle Shack was established by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Cheryl MacLean in 2010.

It serves an international customer base of more than 34,000.

Mr Christiaanse, said: “Candle Shack is a fantastic young company with a lot of growth potential. I look forward to working with the team to further develop the business and expand our offerings within an even larger international customer base.”

The appointment was welcomed by the company founder.

Mr MacLean, chief executive officer, said: “Cheryl and I welcome Ton at this exciting time, as we expand internationally and introduce innovative new services that will be invaluable to the businesses we support.

“The next few years promise to be as exciting as the last and I am confident that Ton’s vast international and leadership experience will help Candle Shack on its scale-up journey.”

Candle Shack’s ongoing enhancements in product development and operational efficiency alongside EU market expansion is supported by the recent £4.4m investment deal with Maven Capital Partners.

Alan Robertson, investment director at Maven said: “With Ton as chairman, the team will greatly benefit from his vast experience in working with fast-moving consumer goods businesses, specifically those in international markets.

“Candle Shack has experienced a period of high growth and Ton will work with the expanded executive team to ensure the company continues to deliver a leading service to its customer base, including the launch of new services and support for new customers from its recently-opened site in Holland.”

As well as artisan candle makers, Candle Shack operates a state-of-the art contract manufacturing service, supplying candles to a range of large brands.

