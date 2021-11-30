New Falkirk restaurant Streats Kitchen earning rave reviews thanks to 'unique' offering

Chef James Walker threw open the doors of Streats Kitchen six weeks ago to great acclaim, both in-shop and online.

The Grahams Road eatery’s dishes are inspired by flavours from China, Korea and Mexico – among various other destinations – which have whetted the appetite of food lovers.

Whether customers fancy a 30-hour, slow-cooked barbecue beef burger or some Korean fried chicken bites, Streats Kitchen can cater for most needs.

James Walker has opened Streats Kitchen offering street food-inspired takeaway dishes. Char Siu Bao Buns and Americana burgers (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Former Gleneagles Hotel cook James, 44, considered launching his business concept in either Stirling, Edinburgh or Glasgow before deciding Falkirk was the best fit, as he saw no other place like it in the town he’s called home for 14 years.

Streats Kitchen’s Facebook page has a five-star rating and more than 1200 followers – an online reputation James acknowledges has been built up by his partner, Lindsay Doyle.

The blend of the fare on offer, the early results of its digital marketing campaign and its setting have convinced the businessman he’s found a recipe for success.

James Walker has opened Streats Kitchen (Pic: Michael Gillen)

He said: “I’d looked at different locations. It was just something that was unique to Falkirk.

“I’ve looked at different things like restaurants, cafes and bistros and, over the years, it’s worked out to be what it is now.

“A lot of the stuff on the menu is food that I enjoy eating. I like the idea of street food, that’s where it came from.

James Walker (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“We’re trying to do things people know and see in other places, but also a few other things that are unique to Falkirk – things like Chinese-themed bao buns, Mexican tacos and Korean fried chicken burgers and bites which are very popular. The Korean chicken has a Korean glaze.

“They’re wee things that maybe aren’t available in Falkirk. They’re proper, home-made burgers, made with 100 per cent beef that we buy in and shape ourselves.

“We do a lot of fresh ingredients and made-to-order food, rather than frozen. It’s mainly myself but my partner has been really supportive. She’s done a lot of the social media side of things.

“I’ve been working as a chef for a number of years. I’m doing a bit of agency work and I was at Gleneagles Hotel for about a year, and a few other places.

“We’d been planning it for quite a while – we’ve had the unit in Grahams Road for a good few months and been doing bits of work.

“We’ve only opened up four nights a week at the moment. The idea originally was to open during the day and do breakfast, lunch, grab-and-go food and deliveries to local businesses.

“Going forward, we’re definitely looking to do that. We’re going to try to do it bit by bit.”

James concedes Streats Kitchen remains a “work in progress”, however, the reaction it’s received since launching has fills him with optimism.

He added: “We’re just trying to get our name out there.

“I’d like to thank everyone who’s come along so far. There have been a lot of people who’ve supported us and shared out posts.”

Visit https://www.facebook.com/streatskitchenfalkirk for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.