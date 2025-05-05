Falkirk RAF veteran turns 105 as VE Day 80 celebrations begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An RAF veteran celebrated his 105th birthday as VE Day 80 events took place around the country.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the Royal Family were on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the spectacular flypast to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two in Europe, the party was just beginning in a Falkirk care home.

Staff at Dorrator Court sheltered housing complex put out the red, white and blue bunting to mark their own “Captain” Fred Walker’s very special birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five years ago they had to host his 100th birthday party outside due to pandemic restrictions and his daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Ian Huskie, were unable to travel from the United States to be with him.

RAF veteran Fred Walker celebrates his 105th birthday on May 5. Pic: Michael Gillen

But this year they were able to fly over from their home in Washington State to join in the occasion.

Fred was born in Falkirk on May 5, 1920 and grew up in Stirling. He started his apprenticeship but in 1939 joined the RAF where he was an aircraft mechanic for the next six years – stationed in bases across England, Ireland, West Africa, and the Shetland Islands.

While stationed at Dyce Airfield in Aberdeen he met the woman destined to be his wife: Marjorie was from Birmingham and in the WAAF. Within six weeks they were engaged before Fred was sent to West Africa where he would spend the next two years with his fiancée promising to wait for him.

The couple married in June 1944 in Marjorie’s home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Walkier with daughter and son-in-law, Janette and Ian Huskie from Washington State. Pic: Michael Gillen

A few years ago Fred wrote down his memories of his time with 254 Squadron and he recalls when the war in Europe came to an end he was based at RAF Atcham, near Shrewsbury in Shropshire. At this time the airfield was a base for the United States Eighth Air Force and Fred recalls everyone marking the historic occasion.

He wrote there were “great celebrations and lots of free beer”.

Fred was later transferred to RAF Kirkham near Preston in December 1945 and on January 3, 1946 finally demobbed and returned home to his wife.

The couple set up home in Mungalhead Road, Bainsford and Fred went back to work at Grange foundry in Camelon to finish off his apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Walker with wife Marjorie on their wedding day in June 1944. Pic: Contributed

They would have two children, daughter Janette and son Brian who lives in Stenhousemuir.

There are now four granddaughters, one grandson and several great-grandchildren.

Following Marjorie’s death, Fred moved to Dorrator Court 14 years ago, but it hasn’t stopped him from getting about and he can often be seen on his electric scooter running errands or enjoying the nearby canal on sunny days.

He has also continued this adventurous spirit, travelling to Cuba, India to visit the Taj Mahal, and to China to see the Great Wall. For his 90th birthday, he even took to the ropes at the Go Ape ziplining centre in Aberfoyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For quieter recreation he can be found tending to his stamp collection, taking photographs or on video calls to his family in America.

Alongside his Christian faith and spending his formative years taking part in the Boys’ Brigade, he says his secret to a long life has been drinking plenty of milk.

He added: “I’ve been very fortunate to have a great life. Looking back I’ve had a wonderful time.

“It’s been a good life.”