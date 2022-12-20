Falkirk’s Provost, Councillor Robert Bissett, took time to praise all those who would be working on December 25, including emergency service workers and council staff, as well as the armed forces “who stand ready to defend us every day, and spend so much time away from their own families at Christmas”.

He also spoke of those we have lost in 2022 – among them, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, “whose dedication to public service was truly commendable”.

But, in his first Christmas message as Provost, he ended on a positive note, saying: “Despite the challenges we face, over the past year I have seen many instances of communities rallying round and helping each other and it is truly inspiring. My thanks go out to everyone who makes a positive difference in the lives of others. It is clear to me that in times of need, our communities do come together – long may that continue.”

Provost Robert Bissett

Falkirk MP John McNally also praised those who work to help others, paying particular emphasis to the voluntary sector. He said: “Across Falkirk there are incredible people giving their time and compassion to reach out to the elderly and those in financial difficulty. Voluntary organisations are the lifeblood that binds our community, and we can’t thank them enough. Also, those working through the festive season in food banks, shelters, across our NHS and in care homes deserve our gratitude.”

And he urged people to help others if they can, saying: “Any small act of kindness that we can manage personally we should do.”

His words were echoed by Martyn Day, Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP, who said: “Christmas isn’t about the number of presents under your tree, it’s about spending time with those we hold dear – the people whom we care about. It is also a time to spare a thought for those less fortunate than ourselves. A cheery word or smile can make a huge difference to someone’s day, particularly if they live alone and have no family to share this season with. This Christmas, I would encourage everyone to be a good neighbour and take the time to visit somebody who is on their own.”