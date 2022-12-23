These have been challenging times. We emerged from covid restrictions into a rocky period of adjustment, followed by fuel hikes and a cost-of-living crisis. Families are cash strapped and worried about heating their homes. Abroad there has been the war in Ukraine which has left millions facing incredible hardship. It’s times like these that we realise how much we need each other.

Politically, Westminster has continued the shambles with a revolving door of Tory PMs dishing out one disastrous policy after another. As usual it’s the people who suffer.

With money being so tight this Christmas it seems more important than ever that we find solace in being with each other.

John McNally MP

Across Falkirk there are incredible people giving their time and compassion to reach out to the elderly and those in financial difficulty. Voluntary organisations are the lifeblood that binds our community, and we can’t thank them enough. Also, those working through the festive season in food banks, shelters, across our NHS and in care homes deserve our gratitude. Any small act of kindness that we can manage personally we should do. This could be a long overdue phone call to a friend, checking in on a lonely neighbour, spending a few minutes to reach out to someone in need. It could make a huge difference to another’s mental wellbeing. If you find yourself struggling, please know you're not alone and contact one of the excellent mental health charities available.

My constituency Facebook page has some contacts for those needing extra support.

