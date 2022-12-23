It is also a time to spare a thought for those less fortunate than ourselves. A cheery word or smile can make a huge difference to someone’s day, particularly if they live alone and have no family to share this season with. This Christmas, I would encourage everyone to be a good neighbour and take the time to visit somebody who is on their own.I would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who will be working over the festive period, from the many carers who selflessly look after some of the most vulnerable people in our society, to all those working tirelessly in our emergency services to ensure we are cared for and safe. This also applies to the brave men and women in our Armed Forces, and the many aid workers abroad who risk their lives in terrible conditions to help the war torn countries of the world. We owe them all a great debt of gratitude.Lastly, to my constituents it has been an honour to represent you over the last year.I look forward to getting the opportunity to meet, and spend time, with even more of you in 2023.Merry Christmas and Best Wishes for a peaceful and Happy New Year to you all.