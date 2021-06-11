Falkirk music venues can tap into £12 million of new emergency funding

The Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund will be open to previous recipients of funding from the first round who are in need of further emergency support and new applicants that were eligible for the first round who are now in need of emergency support.

The fund will also include an option for urgent payment of a proportion of the emergency funding being applied for, to support any venue at immediate risk of insolvency.

Venues can apply for funding from June 17 right through to June 24 – any urgent emergency payments to mitigate risk of immediate insolvency will be made from July 1, with further payments being made from the end of July, following full assessment.

Falkirk music and performing arts venues can now tap into £12 million of emergency funding

Creative Scotland chief executive Iain Munro said: “We very much welcome this much needed additional emergency funding to support Scotland’s performing arts venues, who continue to deal with the challenge of closure or partial closure due to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic.

“Following confirmation from the Scottish Government on June 2, everyone at Creative Scotland is working as quickly as possible to deliver this funding. As reflects the seriousness of the situation, this includes early payment of a proportion of funds to any organisation at immediate risk of insolvency.”

Jenny Gilruth, Scottish culture minister added: “This further £12 million of additional emergency funds will now be available to support venues and address their urgent and critical needs.”

