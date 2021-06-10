Partial solar eclipse in Falkirk part of lunar spectacular

Partial solar eclipse over Falkirk today. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It is an annular eclipse where the sun is obscured by a shadow of the moon.

This occurs when the sun, moon and Earth are aligned.

This alignment coincided with a new moon which indicates when the Moon is closest to the ecliptic plane- the imaginary path containing Earth's orbit around the sun.

The eclipse caused the sun to appear as a very bright ring, or annulus, in a phenomenon dubbed as the "ring of fire".

However, observers in the UK and Ireland saw a crescent sun instead of a ring, as this will be a partial eclipse.

