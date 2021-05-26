Falkirk Junior Bike Club raises £18,000 to help pay for care at Strathcarron Hospice

Dozens of Falkirk Junior Bike Club (FJBC) members took part in a 12-hour relay last month in aid of the Fankerton-based service.

FJBC riders, coaches and volunteers clocked up north of 1300 miles after the organisation tasked itself with cycling the equivalent distance of the journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

Fittingly, the money generated by the initiative will be used to pay for a day’s care at Strathcarron this Sunday, the first day of National Bike Week 2021.

Strathcarron Hospice ward sister Susan Bateman thanks Falkirk Junior Bike Club members Carly Scott, 7, and Freya McQueen, 8, for the group's fundraising efforts on behalf of the Fankerton service. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Cyclists were allocated an hour throughout the day, between 8am and 8pm, to bike either virtually or in the great outdoors before passing the virtual baton on.

Having raised £10,200 last year for Strathcarron via a similar exercise, FJBC added another £7800 to the pot through its event in April.

Chairman Mark Drackford said: “We are so proud of the amazing efforts of our riders and their families, raising such an incredible amount over the last 12 months for Strathcarron.

“FJBC understands the importance of local clubs who use local facilities playing a role in supporting the local community, and this is just one of our ongoing efforts to do so.”

Strathcarron, which provides specialist care to the terminally ill, marked its 40th anniversary in April.

The milestone arrived on the back of what was arguably its toughest year in existence, with the service left with no alternative but to rely heavily on public donations to meet its £12,900 daily running costs.

Jackie Johnston, Strathcarron’s fundraising manager, said: “Due to current restrictions, the hospice fundraising team is unable to run the more traditional fundraising events and are heavily reliant on upon the public taking on their own challenges to raise vital funds.

“Falkirk Junior Bike Club, and their supporters, have gone above and beyond with their efforts and we have been delighted to have the support of these young people.

“This wonderful donation will go directly to providing care for patients in the hospice and people in their own homes that we care for. The whole team at Strathcarron is beyond delighted with the club's support.”

