Falkirk charity’s Birthday Tea raises £770 for Strathcarron

Falkirk charity ‘Key’ which supports adults with learning disabilities has raised £770 after hosting a Strathcarron Big Birthday Tea event.

Team manager Lynn Reddington said: “It was a fantastic event – we had such a good turn out and would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along.

“We were also supported by Central FM and Hidden Treasure charity shop in Bainsford which provided raffle prizes and homebaking.

“A real community spirit was felt throughout the day, and it most definitely boosted our community group.”