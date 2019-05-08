Falkirk Property: Five bedroom family home found in the centre of Falkirk

Throughout this spectacular property, the architects have married a beautiful fusion of solid oak and glass to give a sleek and bright feel to the home.
View more
Nestled within arguable one of the finest addresses in Falkirk, this impressive and luxurious, bespoke architecturally designed detached villa occupies a remarkably large corner plot within an exclusive cul-de-sac of only three properties.
Throughout this spectacular property, the architects have married a beautiful fusion of solid oak and glass to give a sleek and bright feel to the home.